Biden got it wrong in Afghanistan. We’re not talking about the removal of U.S. troops, even though his approach on that also leaves a whole lot to be desired. No, Biden got it wrong on Thursday when he doubled down, again, on his evacuation of American citizens from the country despite that morning’s deadly attacks on the Kabul airport. Terrorists said to be with the Islamic State set off a suicide bomb at the airport, killing 13 U.S. service members. It’s the kind of moment that requires the country to pause and reflect — and then get angry and respond appropriately.
Biden’s response? He vowed to complete the evacuation by his self-imposed deadline.
Thursday’s attacks marked the first service members killed since February, the month that the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for an agreement to remove all American troops by May. Biden has already extended that deadline once, pushing the evacuation to September.
Clearly, both parties to the agreement are in default of not holding up their end of the deal. Frankly, it’s the U.S., not the Taliban, that should decide how and when our citizens leave.
The attacks came 12 days into the rushed evacuation and five days before its scheduled completion. Biden insists on sticking to his timeline even though the situation on the ground appears to be barely under control. The Taliban either isn’t able to offer security in the country, or it doesn’t want to.
The Associated Press reports that as many as 1,000 Americans are still waiting to get out of Kabul.The Biden administration argues that terrorist attacks like the one that happened Thursday are the reason the U.S. should stick with its plans.
It appears to us, and we suspect to many people in other parts of the world, that the U.S. is running away after being attacked. That’s not an image we want to project.
Nobody argues that it’s time for the U.S. to leave Iraq. But Biden needs to extend the deadline and get this right.
The United States has been in Afghanistan for 20 years. A few more weeks or months shouldn’t be a big deal — but it could make a big difference.
As terrible as the attacks have been the airlift is moving ahead.
Nearly 110,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the past 13 days making this the largest airlift in American history, with thanks going to President Biden for making this possible, despite the traitorous actions of the twice-impeached POS in collaborating with the terrorist Taliban and freeing Abdul Ghani Baradar from prison and is now the de facto Taliban leader in Kabul.
The White House has reported more than 20,000 people were evacuated by over 40 US military flights and 10,000 were evacuated by coalition flights over the past 24 hours. The Pentagon added the military has increased the pace of flights out of Kabul to one aircraft every 35 minutes.
The U.S. Army says nearly 200 aircraft were dedicated to the evacuation effort in some capacity. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been working with various groups to arrange for charter aircraft to assist in the airlift. The twice-impeached, POS – who owns his own plane – has done nothing to assist with the effort.
The latest update on evacuation efforts comes as U.S. and NATO coalition forces rush to airlift thousands of people out of the country ahead of a deadline to depart Afghanistan by Aug.31.
