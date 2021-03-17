This Friday will mark a year since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s first executive order on the coronavirus pandemic. Executive Order 2020-07, Proactive Measures to Protect Against Covid-19, was signed on March 19, 2020, at a time when there were just nine diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the state. Ducey actually signed four orders that day related to covid, and in the year that followed, he’d sign about 60 more.
We’ve all learned a lot about coronavirus and state government during that time. One thing that should be crystal clear? Governors shouldn’t have the unchecked ability to rule by fiat. Most of Ducey’s actions were critical steps in the fight against the virus. His decisions to expand access to pharmacies and telemedicine, and to increase hospital capacity, were certainly necessary as the world around us shut down. Other decisions, however, such as which industries to close and which ones could stay open, seemed more arbitrary and capricious, perhaps driven by political pressure or personal preference.
This kind of governing is OK in the short term, during a true emergency that requires quick, decisive action. That was certainly true in the early days of the pandemic, when confusion and fear were in the driver’s seat. Leadership was needed in those first few weeks, and Ducey provided it. Arizona’s declared emergency, however, is a year old and despite improvements in covid-19 trends, there’s no end in sight for Ducey’s executive orders. This is not the way government should work. A State Senate Bill would force Ducey — and any future governor — to use the existing Statewide Emergency Council that was created to advise him and monitor his activities. SB1719 would require that the governor convene the council within 14 days of an emergency declaration, and reconvene the group every 14 days that follows. If he fails to do so, the state of emergency would be automatically terminated.
Critics of the bill say that adding so many more voices to the discussion will do the opposite of what an emergency declaration is intended to do: Important decisions could be bottlenecked by partisan politics. It’s a good point. But SB1719 seems to accommodate for this with its two week window. The governor can rule as he sees fit for two weeks without calling on the emergency council. After that, it’s time for checks and balances the council offers.
It’s a much-needed move toward transparency and accountability that simply hasn’t existed in the last year.
We hope the bill continues to get the support it deserves in the Legislature, and we hope to see Ducey’s signature turn it into law.
— Today’s News-Herald
