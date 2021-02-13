It’s been five years since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Legislature ruined Lake Havasu City’s attempts to regulate its burgeoning vacation home market. At the time, the city was experiencing a number of nuisance complaints about the relatively new rental phenomenon. Just a few months after the City Council created an ordinance to hold property owners accountable for the behavior of their short-term tenants, the governor signed legislation tying the city’s hands. Arizona property owners, he reasoned, deserved the right to open up their homes to out-of-state guests to earn extra income. He didn’t count on a cottage industry to become such a big disruption, but it didn’t take long for the governor to see the error of his ways — in 2019, Ducey acknowledged the law created new problems for communities like Havasu as buyers snatched up homes in established neighborhoods with the intention of renting them out to vacationers.
Make no mistake: Short-term rentals are an important part of Lake Havasu City’s tourism-based economy. During peak periods of tourism, they provide important flexibility when all the hotel rooms are full. But cities have to be able to closely manage such a disruptive and potentially divisive industry.
For better and for worse, Lake Havasu City has been at the forefront of the vacation rental surge in recent years. An industry report last year showed Havasu cracked the top 10 list of the largest year-over-year growth with 217% more bookings than the same period the year before. It shows no signs of slowing down.
Thankfully, a new bill that would give cities back some of those management tools appears to be getting the support it needs in the state Legislature. We hope that it does.
Vacation rentals are welcome in Lake Havasu City. They’ve helped keep the local economy thriving during otherwise challenging times. But let’s allow our local leaders to provide the oversight the industry deserves.
— Today’s News-Herald
