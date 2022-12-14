We’re learning more about why the Parker 425 and Parker 250 off-road races were canceled less than a month before they were supposed to occur. For unspecified reasons, the Bureau of Land Management declined to issue a permit to event organizers this year.
Both races occur largely on public lands managed by the BLM — in fact, since 2020, when the Colorado River Indian Tribes raised objections to big events on tribal lands during the pandemic, the entirety of the races have been on federal property.
We don’t know the full details about why the permit wasn’t re-issued for 2023, but we assume there have been plenty of conversations between event organizers and the federal agency about whatever circumstances led BLM officials to decline it.
There could be good reasons. The problem is, we don’t know what we don’t know.
Make no mistake: The BLM’s job is to be a good steward of public land, and if there were concerns about personal safety, environmental implications, or some other issue related to the races, they do need to be addressed.
The the way the BLM handled this one leaves a lot to be desired, with the general public and event participants scratching their heads about just what went wrong.
Transparency is key. These are conversations that need to happen in public, and if fixes are necessary the public ought to be given the chance to rectify the issues. There are certain events that are too big to fail, economically speaking. The lack of the Parker 425 and 250 races will likely be a huge financial hit for the Town of Parker and businesses in that community. Off-road races are big economic drivers for La Paz County, and to a lesser extent the wider region that includes Lake Havasu City.
Public awareness about any issues could have helped ensure continuity of an event that is considered vital to locals.
But with just about three weeks before the races were supposed to occur, there’s no chance to salvage them, and another community will benefit from our loss.
