We’re learning more about why the Parker 425 and Parker 250 off-road races were canceled less than a month before they were supposed to occur. For unspecified reasons, the Bureau of Land Management declined to issue a permit to event organizers this year.

Both races occur largely on public lands managed by the BLM — in fact, since 2020, when the Colorado River Indian Tribes raised objections to big events on tribal lands during the pandemic, the entirety of the races have been on federal property.

