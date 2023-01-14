After years of pleas from lawmakers and officials at the local, state and federal levels, President Joe Biden finally made a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border last Sunday.

Although his sanitized view of El Paso, which reportedly featured cleaned-up streets and empty migrant facilities, leaves much to be desired, it was an important step as authorities, nonprofits and others continue to grapple with the latest influx of migrants and asylum seekers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.