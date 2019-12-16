A push by State Sen. Sonny Borrelli to refine state regulations on medical marijuana is worthy of support in next month’s legislative session.
The Lake Havasu City Republican has been active on marijuana-related issues for the past few sessions, leading passage of the state’s hemp farming bill and trying several times to require testing for pesticides and chemicals in medical marijuana. The latter finally won approval last year.
In prefiled bills, Borrelli is once again seeking approval for unannounced state inspections of dispensaries and is also asking for an outright ban on some chemicals that upcoming product tests might reveal.
Both deserve passage on their merits.
Restaurants get unannounced health inspections for obvious reasons. Dispensaries deal in agricultural products to be consumed by the public. Some have kitchens to produce edibles. Where’s the difference, from a health standpoint?
The other bill, banning certain chemicals, is needed because there are no clear standards yet for acceptable limits of chemicals that could be found in the newly-authorized product tests. Borrelli’s bill suggests the right limit is zero.
Borrelli says he personally disfavors marijuana use, by the way.
Regardless, the timing of the marijuana measures is absolutely right. A U.S. House committee last month approved the decriminalization of marijuana, a probable precursor to the full Congress just turning the issue over to individual states.
Many say the federal action is likely. Whether it happens or not, Arizona is likely to face a recreational marijuana vote in the next general election. If it passes, Arizona would join a growing number of states where recreational marijuana is legal and a retail pot industry that needs regulation.
The actions Arizona takes from a safety standpoint on medical marijuana are likely to form the basis for future directions, either a change in federal law or approval for recreational use by state voters.
The health-related bills will put Arizona ahead of the game on probable upcoming changes. That’s a good thing, and a timely one.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.