There’s no surer way to delay a big project – say a road or a bridge — than to give it a review under the National Environmental Protection Act.
An environmental impact statement for a highway can run hundreds, even thousands of pages in length. They take an average of seven years to complete. Someone, somewhere, has probably even read one of the completed works.
President Trump is proposing the first major overhaul of the law in more than three decades. His proposals would limit review periods to two years for full environmental studies and one year for the smaller environmental assessments.
The proposals seek to streamline permitting for new projects by reducing redundancy and layers while encouraging agency cooperation to move things along.
The changes are much needed to allow the country to adequately address its infrastructure needs, allowing the construction of roads and bridges and airports and pipelines.
It’s essential that environmental protection be part of major projects. The United States has made tremendous progress in improving and protecting the water and air over the past five decades. It cannot afford to slip backward.
Environmental reviews, though, just take too long. If there are significant environmental concerns with a project, they should be apparent almost immediately. A one- or two-year window to consider those issues should be more than sufficient.
Will Trump get his way with NEPA changes? It appears he made the job more difficult. Past administrations have been as anxious as Trump to cut environmental red tape. Trump probably could have gained Democratic support for his plan with a few tweaks, but he hasn’t.
Without bipartisan backing, the reactions have been predictable. According to Trump, the changes will bring economic benefits across the country. According to the Democratic opposition, the plan will harm the poor and children and, of course, other living things.
The changes are needed. They are too important to be set aside in a broad election year battle.
The chances of streamlining this law increase if the president can forge a bipartisan consensus on the proposed changes. It’s not a large stretch to make that happen.
