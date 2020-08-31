CARES Act funding is still doing good things in Lake Havasu City. The City Council agreed last week to set aside a quarter million dollars to support Havasu businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic. Of course, that includes just about every business in town, and $250,000 is a drop in the bucket when you consider how much the coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with the local economy. There will be high demand for that pot of cash, and we look forward to hearing some more details about how the money will be distributed.
Based on comments from the council meeting, we expect that businesses that are closed or forced to reduce operations by order of Arizona state government — bars, gyms, theaters and restaurants — will get priority consideration when the money is doled out.
That makes sense. While the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus appear to have been effective, they unfairly targeted certain segments of the business community, so those businesses should be the first to benefit from any kind of government handout.
This effort will be a step up from the assistance already being provided by the Havasu Resource Alliance, a group of nonprofits working with the city to distribute donated funds to businesses. The Alliance currently has a $1,000 limit to the amount of help they can provide to each applicant. For many businesses, as pointed out by Councilman David Lane, that won’t even cover a month’s rent. More substantial help is needed, and it’s a good move by the city to use some of its $6 million in CARES funds in this way.
However, the city has tasked River Cities United Way to help distribute the funds after applicants are vetted by the partner organizations of the Resource Alliance. According to the agreement, United Way would get to keep 8 percent of the funds — $20,000 — for administrative fees. That’s the only downside we can see to this effort. The arrangement with the nonprofit organization is appealing because it will handle the paperwork, processing and keep detailed records of all the spending, which the city needs in the event it gets audited. Additionally, the administrative fee is relatively low.
However, $20,000 kept by United Way is money that could have helped keep one or two more small businesses afloat.
The city should keep the distribution of the money in house to maximize its potential.
— Today’s News-Herald
