When California’s boating card law went into effect, Arizona state officials made no secret that they’d be watching the program closely. Success in the Golden State would no doubt bring similar attempts to its Copper State neighbor. No need to talk about that anytime soon.
The idea was a simple one. When California introduced its boating license law back in 2018, the intent was to require some amount of education for people operating boats on state waterways. Three years later, however, it’s clear that the law has been ineffective at reducing the number of accidents involving injury and deaths.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that accidents are up dramatically for the state of California, from 322 when the boating card became required in 2018, to 493 in 2020. There were 33 fatal boating accidents in the state in 2018, compared to 37 last year, and deaths are up, from 34 to 39.
Of course, it could be argued that it’s still a bit early to cast any judgment on the effectiveness of the boating card program. After all, the law only affected people under 25 in its first year. The law was designed to increase the age limit little by little until it’s required for everybody. For 2021, it applies to all boaters younger than 40.
However, a recent visit to the Lake Havasu State Park launch ramp revealed that many boaters aren’t aware of the law at all, regardless of their age or residence. And because not having a license is considered a secondary offense, deputies aren’t actively looking for violations.
The intent behind the boating card law is a good one. Drivers should be required to possess some amount of knowledge about operating a heavy piece of machinery, whether on the water or off it. They should demonstrate they know what to do in the event of an emergency and know the basic rules of the road, so to speak.
But a couple of things need to change if the law ever accomplishes its supposed goals. First, the license ought to be required for everyone, not just young folks. Then California needs to ratchet up its public education campaign so that its residents are very aware of the requirement.
Second, the law needs to be tweaked to include boat rentals. California’s boater certification law doesn’t affect California residents who rent their watercraft. If the boat’s a rental, you’re good to go. This is a fundamental flaw, since renters are likely to be the least experienced at operating a boat. An important note — the state ought not to make it too difficult to obtain a temporary boating license: Renters who can demonstrate their boating safety knowledge ought to be allowed to proceed with the transaction. Finally, boating education standards ought to also be applied in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Game and Fish offers free boating safety and education courses, but they aren’t mandatory. California and Arizona ought to get into sync, whatever they do.
-- Today’s News-Herald
