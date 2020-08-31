“I’m numb,” is a quote heard more than once as
fires again tore through California, same as last year. And the year before.
These megafires are forecast to burn for weeks though intense firefighting has mostly contained some areas. People are returning to their homes, except for the thousands of people who can’t because their homes burned down.
It’s like last year. Just larger.
To those who lost homes or property, we feel great empathy. To the firefighters, some of whom lost their own homes as they themselves fought fires elsewhere, we salute their bravery and offer thanks.
To the state for which a conflagration is emblematic of long list of its problems and disasters, we say a lot of things can be done better.
President Trump was criticized for speaking a plain truth about the fires, saying California needed to sweep its floors. He referred to the buildup of wood fuels in forests that are managed in a way that lets nature take its course. Naturally, the fires did.
He was referring to a state in which the government is so committed to hugging trees it won’t trim a few. Had they, treasured places such as the state’s first park, Big Basin Redwoods might not be a disaster.
But it’s California, a state that seems to solve problems by adding to them. Homelessness, pro-illegal immigration policies, continuous new taxes, business-stopping regulations, gun and people control, etc. It’s hard to keep track.
Much of the population was already saying enough. Lake Havasu City has a long history of being the breath of fresh air for expat Californians. The fires and covid restrictions and (long list goes here) are inspiring new emigrants.
Californians always fit in well here, though the past few months have tested that theory because of coronavirus exposure concerns. The fit works best when Californians remember why they left and embrace all the implications of freedom found in Arizona, including respecting the freedom of others.
Californians will always be welcome, of course. We wish fewer felt less pressure to leave California – a state of staggering natural beauty – but the reality is that California’s government seems bent on continuing its path of more rules, more laws, more regulations that never seem to actually solve a problem.
— Today’s News-Herald
