A decision to ban overnight camping on state trust lands near Crystal Beach was probably the right call, but it is a reactionary response that came far too late.
The Arizona State Land Department officially closed its lands to overnight campers in November because of a flurry of complaints about the growing number of campers and the trash they were leaving behind.
It is disappointing that it took so long to get any action, and when the action did occur, it came in the form of a sweeping mandate against overnight camping in the region. Ultimately, it’s the last resort of an exasperated state bureaucracy that is tired of hearing complaints it can’t fix. It’s unfortunate because a relatively small number of bad actors have ruined the ability of responsible campers and boondockers to enjoy an overnight stay in that area. Broad brushes are the only tool available when the bureaucracy in charge is located several hundred miles away, with no real enforcement ability.
That’s basically the problem with the Arizona State Land Department.
Arizona has about 9.2 million acres of state trust lands, which are lands held for the future financial benefit of public education. Managed by the Arizona State Land Department, the lands require a recreational permit to use for camping and other activities.
However, the state trust lands surrounding Lake Havasu City seem to be something of a no-man’s land when it comes to management. The State Land Department does not have a law enforcement branch, so it relies on local law enforcement to respond to incidents that occur there. And if the local jurisdictions don’t want to patrol those state lands, which is what happened with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department and the state lands near Crystal Beach, it’s easy to understand why there are enforcement questions.
In recent years, state lands near the Lake Havasu City area have served as the origin point for wildfires that chew through invasive species such as the salt cedars that have been allowed to grow without constraint. Homeless camps have been found throughout these areas as well. Local authorities have been reluctant to intervene in such cases because of jurisdictional concerns.
It’s clear that management of Arizona State Lands needs an overhaul, particularly in areas where state trust lands meet urban boundaries, like Body Beach near Havasu, areas on the Island, or even Crystal Beach.
Communities that are located near state trust lands should get a voice in how these lands are managed. When a problem does come up, proper communication and the ability to take action by local authorities could ensure more measured management practices instead of knee-jerk reactions made from a Phoenix bureaucrat’s office.
— Today’s News-Herald
