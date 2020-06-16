Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has some explaining to do. The way the governor handled distribution of CARES Act funding to cities and towns in Arizona is raising questions about fairness. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was passed by Congress in March, intended to help local governments as their economies were whalloped by the economic shutdown and massive unemployment.
Cities with a population of more than 500,000 — In Arizona, that’s Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson — were awarded money directly from the federal government at a per capita rate of $174. State governors were put in charge of doling out the money to smaller municipalities, and in Arizona, Ducey chose to divide the money up in a way that amounted to $114 per capita — about two-thirds of the rate their larger counterparts received.
Why? Arizona was given enough money to support the higher per-capita rate, but the governor held back about $395 million of the funding to support the general fund, according to reporting by the Arizona Republic. Keep in mind, the state was working with a pretty nice surplus before the pandemic hit, so Ducey had some flexibility here. He didn’t need to hold back that money.
The really frustrating thing about all of this is that there’s not more pushback from local leaders. When asked about the difference in distribution methods, Lake Havasu City and Mohave County politicians said they more or less supported the governor’s playbook. Frankly, that’s surprising. There’s absolutely no reason large cities should receive a bigger piece of the pie, and municipalities like Lake Havasu City have big financial questions on deck as budgets are being formed and finalized. In Havasu, there are lingering questions about how we’ll replace the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax, which expires in a few years. Granted, the CARES funding is a one-time cash infusion, not an ongoing revenue stream, but city leaders should be demonstrating to their constituents that they’re fighting for every scrap they’re owed. Otherwise, don’t expect taxpayers to be very supportive of additional local taxes in the future. Going to taxpayers with hands out and pockets empty should be a last option, especially when there’s funding being left on the table in Washington and Phoenix.
And shame on the federal government for introducing such a weird dichotomy. It’s completely bizarre that cities above an arbitrary population threshold should be paid directly from the U.S. Treasury, while small cities like Lake Havasu City are left at the mercy of their governors.
Make no mistake -- the blame lies with Ducey and his administration, which is again putting the needs of the state above the needs of local government. He needs to reverse course and distribute the funding to cities as the federal government intended.
— Today’s News-Herald
