Lake Havasu City’s after-school and summer programs for kids are invaluable services for working families. During the school year, when school lets out at 2:30 p.m. — or 1 on an early release day — Havasu families turn to the city’s after-school program, which keeps kids in a supervised environment until most parents have completed their work days. For many, the after-school program made all of the difference over the last year as our community attempted to reopen its economy after the long shutdown. Pandemic or not, any working parent can tell you just how important it is to have safe and reliable childcare. The alternative isn’t something any Havasu resident should want — hundreds, or even thousands — of latch-key kids left at home and up to who-knows-what. The city’s after-school programs keep children engaged and learning (and out of trouble) long after the schools have closed for the day.
In a perfect world, private business might take care of it all, but this city of 55,000-plus residents simply doesn’t have enough childcare options, and the services that are available can be a little pricey for lower-income families.
During the summertime, that issue is compounded for families. The city’s parks and recreation department offers its camp program at several school sites, but registration reliably sells out each year on the first day of signups. This year, parents reported problems signing their children up within just a few hours after camp registration opened. That consistent high demand is evidence that our community has an unfilled need that it should consider filling. Of course, expanding the program is easier said than done. It can be terribly expensive for the city, and workers and volunteers needed to run them can be hard to find, as any other employer can attest right now.
At least on the financial front, there could be a way to pay for it this year, and maybe in the near future. Federal CARES Act money is on the table, and communities haven’t figured out how to spend all of it. Lake Havasu City could help its residents continue to return to work by ensuring that there are plenty of childcare resources available for families all year long. The more families who can work without worry about who is — or isn’t — watching their children, the more the local economy will be able to grow as employers are able to find workers.
Let’s put those federal handouts to work at the local level by investing in our parks and recreation programs.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.