One of the silver linings that emerged from the coronavirus cloud was the idea of carry-out cocktails. In the early days as a pandemic, Arizona relaxed some of the longstanding rules for restaurants as it became clear that new covid-19 restrictions on indoor dining could put them out of business. The governor’s executive order signed last April initially shut down restaurant dining, but it allowed them to offer carry-out service, which included alcoholic drinks packaged to-go. For many restaurants, those newfound freedoms meant the difference between keeping the doors open or shutting down permanently.
Sometimes it takes a crisis to illuminate dumb laws that ought to go away, and this was one of those times. There’s no reason Arizona diners shouldn’t be able to order a cocktail or two with their takeout orders, or have some delivered. Fortunately, Arizona legislators and Gov. Doug Ducey basically agree with that premise. The governor signed a law last week that makes the new rules permanent.
Great news for anyone who likes the occasional daquiri or pina colada, right? Sure, kind of. But state government couldn’t simply loosen the rules without adding some new layers of difficulty. The law signed by Ducey requires restaurant owners who want to sell mixed drinks to-go to first apply for a lease permit from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, and it requires them to use third-party delivery services to fulfill those orders. It also requires restaurants to “lease” the privilege from another bar with a liquor license through the end of 2025. That last part is likely a concession to irritated bar owners who’ve paid far more for their series 6 liquor licenses than restaurant owners did for their more-restrictive permits. Many bar owners view the higher cost of the bigger license as a cost of doing business, and it’s generally a lucrative investment since the supply of series 6 licenses is so limited. They fear all of that could be upended by a bunch of carryout upstarts suddenly entering the market, and that’s a reasonable concern.
The real problem, of course, is that bureaucratic meddling by the state has made liquor licenses such an expensive commodity. Ultimately, Arizona needs to conduct a full review of the way it awards liquor licenses, with the intent of eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and high fees. Gov. Ducey has made it a point in his administration that Arizona businesses perform best when they’re unhindered by unnecessary regulation. The state almost got this one right and that’s close enough for now. Let’s have a toast for getting government out of the way.
Curious, in Arizona Revised Statute 4-251 provides a penalty if a person in a vehicle has an open empty container that once contained an alcoholic beverage or an open container with an alcoholic beverage still in it. And now we want to make it legal for drunks to drive around with a mixed booze drink in the car.
