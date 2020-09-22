There hasn’t been much positive news to come out of the coronavirus crisis, but one silver lining has been the relatively new ability of restaurant owners to offer carryout service for alcoholic drinks. When all dine-in service was shuttered by executive order in March, the cocktail carry-outs were a concession by Gov. Doug Ducey to let Arizona restaurants retain some sales. It’s one of the few things the governor got right on the first try in his pandemic response.
Many restaurant owners were thankful that Ducey ordered the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to not enforce rules of the Series 12 (restaurant) liquor licenses that prohibit the sale of alcohol off premises. Bar owners, however, are feeling slighted. That’s an understandable reaction since bars have been treated so unfairly by the governor’s office over the last six months.
But a lawsuit by lawyers who claim to represent more than 100 bar owners goes too far and unfairly punishes restaurant owners and their patrons. Truth is, pandemic or not, both restaurants and bars should be allowed to sell alcoholic drinks for to-go orders.
Crises like the coronavirus pandemic have a way of shining light on areas of unnecessary red tape. Ducey has made eliminating such business burdens a cornerstone of his administrative priorities — in 2017, he introduced a state website specifically intended to identify outdated regulations that stand in the way of economic growth and job creation.
The state’s ban on off-site liquor sales ought to be added to that list. Our experiment with carryout drinks has shown that the rule was unnecessary in the first place.
— Today’s News-Herald
