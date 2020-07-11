Fully four months into the national emergency known as Covid-19, answers to basic questions about the coronavirus are far more elusive than they should be.
Who has it now? Who has had it in the past?
These questions could be answered with more testing and, frustratingly, what should be a coordinated national testing program doesn’t exist.
Maybe if it did, and tests were readily available for those seeking them, the nation would have a much clearer perspective on the virus and better understand the best ways to safely reopen the economy and society.
As it is, the lack of testing confuses rather than illuminates information on the extent of the outbreak. Some estimates say up to 20 times more people have the disease in this country than the roughly 3 million officially diagnosed.
Sixty million cases? That number could be high – or low – but there’s no way to know. Because there aren’t enough tests.
Consider Arizona, highlighted in the New York Times last week as the place with the highest incidence of infection in the world. This interpretation is based on the fact that 25 percent of test results are positive. This is truly high. And it is likely attributable to the difficulty in Arizona of obtaining a test unless someone has been pretty well diagnosed by a physician.
Right now, the Mohave County Health Department lists two places to obtain tests in the county, one in Lake Havasu City. There are actually other labs that offer testing, but the price of a couple hundred dollars is high enough to dissuade many.
It’s no better in the rest of the state, at least judging from anecdotes and the news photos of cars waiting in line for hours for drive-thru testing. With $2 trillion spent on the CARES act and a stalled economy, why isn’t this most basic of all needs being comprehensively addressed at the national level? Why isn’t the Defense Production Act more in play? It was used to produce 60,000 testing swabs a few months ago and not since.
Arizona has tested about ten percent of its population either for the live virus or the antibodies. That’s too low to give a true picture of community spread.
It remains one of the lowest-tested states. Gov. Ducey needs to help right this. The Legislature should help, too, but that body adjourned when the virus hit.
Lake Havasu City government says it’s seeking sources for new tests. We wish the city luck but feel it may not have the needed political clout to overcome the state and national hurdles. Manufacturing issues, supply chain problems and processing capacity gets a lot of the blame for the testing shortage around the county.
Those items need to be addressed within a broader national and state commitment to testing at least 75 percent of the population though a national plan to make, distribute and process the tests as a top priority.
— Today’s News-Herald
