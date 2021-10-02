Going on five years since Lake Havasu City won a top prize for its economic vision, city leaders are still struggling with implementing that vision.
The latest evidence is turning to a design firm to do something about the centerpiece of Vision 20/20, the catalyst project on downtown land that was intended as the first showpiece of the economic vision.
A Colorado landscape architect firm was initially awarded a contract of at least $185,000 to design, well, something on the Springberg-McAndrew Park, otherwise known as Querio Park or informally as that downtown lot.
City Council narrowly approved the bid, and must validate the choice at another meeting. It should hold off.
The long-ago vision for the parcel is as a public gathering space – which it already is – that would attract private development on about half the approximately one-acre parcel. It was a solid vision. Sadly but simply, a strong vision can’t force the market.
The land is still a great gathering spot for events. With a minor amount of work, it could be made attractive as a spot for a conversation in the shade, small concerts, art displays and all the other things that already bring people to the central part of the city.
A bit of landscaping and mounding, some trees and shade structures and a simple stage would provide sufficient catalyst to test the uses The design, not weighted down by hefty investment, could evolve, maybe to the point that private developers take more interest.
One item worthy of investment but not included in the initial contract is a custom bridge over Pima Wash to connect to city-owned parking. It would make the parcel much more convenient and therefore more usable. Incorporating design elements from the London Bridge would provide serve as a visual connection to the other focal point of the city.
The City Council, should it give a final blessing to the design agreement, is really punting the project down the road. The deal killer is the requirement that the designer hold up to 33 meetings, including a heavy dose of community commentary.
If the city needs meetings, it’s entirely capable of holding lots of those on its own.
The Vision 20/20 economic prize was the result of a lot of smart local leadership and plenty of community comment. The downtown catalyst has evolved of necessity.
The city would benefit by showing action, not dozens of meetings and designs, on a landscape that is a blank slate. A first-stage demonstration project, as described, could cost less than the designer’s contract and would gather meaningful feedback on the next stages.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.