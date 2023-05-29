Even in arid Arizona, water is what people think of when they want to enjoy the warm months. Pools see a lot of use. Lake Havasu, obviously, means water is even more at the forefront for residents and visitors in our area. For all its joys, water also brings tragedy at time, even with countless warnings about the potential dangers.

We saw two incidents in the last week that reminded us how quickly a day on the water can turn deadly. Last Wednesday, a California man died after he went into the lake to retrieve a fallen fishing pole and never resurfaced. A few days later, an 8-year-old California girl was hospitalized in “extremely critical condition” after she went under the surface at London Bridge Beach.

