Even in arid Arizona, water is what people think of when they want to enjoy the warm months. Pools see a lot of use. Lake Havasu, obviously, means water is even more at the forefront for residents and visitors in our area. For all its joys, water also brings tragedy at time, even with countless warnings about the potential dangers.
We saw two incidents in the last week that reminded us how quickly a day on the water can turn deadly. Last Wednesday, a California man died after he went into the lake to retrieve a fallen fishing pole and never resurfaced. A few days later, an 8-year-old California girl was hospitalized in “extremely critical condition” after she went under the surface at London Bridge Beach.
These tragedies will serve as a reminder of just how important it is to remain cautious when you’re out on the water, even in seemingly benign situations. Simply put, accidents happen because even the most conscientious people have moments of inattention. A moment is all it takes. Children are small. They are seemingly always in motion. Any parent can testify to the challenge of constantly keeping them under a watchful eye.
Yet water warnings aren’t just about kids and pools, or even about boats on the lake.
With monsoon weather right around the corner, it’s a good reminder about the dangers of crossing flooded roadways and low-lying areas during a storm. Flood areas are usually marked with signs and even barriers. Even with all that, the majority of deaths in floods result from drivers crossing flooded areas. In the Southwest, those kinds of warnings are most common during the summer monsoon season when normally dry washes can quickly become raging rivers. (The official start of monsoon season, by the way, is about 2 weeks away.)
The water-related deaths may have a theme: It can’t happen to me. I watch my kids. I’m smart enough to recognize flood danger. I’ve done this a million times and nothing went wrong.
Maybe the warnings and cautious are so frequent, they don’t get the attention they deserve.
That’s too bad. It’s never a bad idea to be overcautious. Stay safe out there.
