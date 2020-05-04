They won’t get a traditional graduation ceremony, but Lake Havasu High School’s Class of 2020 will have far more memories of high school than the alumni who came before them.
Even though they’ve missed an entire quarter of the school year, this year’s senior class will stand out as the students who met the challenge of completing their education despite a societal shutdown.
These are uncertain times for all of us, and these students deserve to be celebrated for achieving such an important goal in the midst of a giant mess. Perhaps more than ever, that’s also true for their parents and teachers, who no doubt had to help students navigate through the uncharted waters of distance learning.
Not having a ceremony is disappointing to be sure -- there will be no crowd of family and friends in the stands, no sitting alongside their classmates to celebrate a job well done. These past few months have been heavy on disappointment. But they’ve also sparked more creativity as we’ve attempted to find new ways of achieving normalcy. And to that end, we’ve seen no shortage of creativity on the part of the school district as they try to come up with a good alternative. Last week, students were filmed receiving their diplomas — with social distancing measures in place, of course — on the high school football field. The video will be broadcast the evening of May 21, the date the graduation would have normally been held. Superintendent Diana Asseier says there are a number of other surprises planned as well.
We don’t necessarily agree that a traditional graduation ceremony couldn’t have eventually been held, but understand the uncertainty of trying to schedule such an event is high, and the window of time to do so, before students head off to college, career and the military, is relatively small.
We understand the disappointment. But we hope these students understand just how special they are. We hope the community goes out of its way to support them.
— Today’s News-Herald
