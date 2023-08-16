The back-to-school season continues this week with the commencement of a new school year for two educational pillars: ASU Havasu and Mohave Community College. These institutions have become instrumental in propelling our community beyond its reputation as a tourist hub, acting as catalysts for economic diversification.
Mohave Community College continues its 50-year tradition of teaching important trade skills. Its role in our community is more important than ever: As baby boomers retire, skilled trades jobs could go unfilled, risking the foundation of economic growth. MCC’s swift-response certificate programs, ranging from automotive to heating and cooling to welding, bridge this gap by offering quick routes to high-paying careers. These programs translate into certificates of competence that resonate with employers seeking hands-on expertise, ensuring a workforce primed for immediate impact.
At ASU Havasu, this academic year heralds a newfound enthusiasm and growth. The campus, nestled within the old Daytona Middle School campus, has evolved into a beacon of learning for nearly a decade.
The upward trajectory is also evident in student numbers.
ASU Havasu’s growth reverberates beyond the classroom, bringing economic vitality to the city. A vision that aimed for 1,000 students by decade’s end is now finding traction (though admittedly still at a slower pace than many might like) with enrollments diversifying — in-state, out-of-state, and international students all contributing to the surge. The nursing program’s immediate success underscores the region’s pressing need for medical professionals, while the increased student population has spurred partnerships with nearby hotels to accommodate the influx.
As the community rallies around these educational institutions, they become engines of progress and transformation. The fusion of trade skills and academic pursuits not only equips individuals for prosperous careers but also bolsters the local economy.
ASU Havasu and MCC epitomize the synergy between education and community growth, steering Lake Havasu City towards a future of possibility and promise.
Congratulations to both institutions on the beginning of another exciting academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.