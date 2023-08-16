The back-to-school season continues this week with the commencement of a new school year for two educational pillars: ASU Havasu and Mohave Community College. These institutions have become instrumental in propelling our community beyond its reputation as a tourist hub, acting as catalysts for economic diversification.

Mohave Community College continues its 50-year tradition of teaching important trade skills. Its role in our community is more important than ever: As baby boomers retire, skilled trades jobs could go unfilled, risking the foundation of economic growth. MCC’s swift-response certificate programs, ranging from automotive to heating and cooling to welding, bridge this gap by offering quick routes to high-paying careers. These programs translate into certificates of competence that resonate with employers seeking hands-on expertise, ensuring a workforce primed for immediate impact.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.