Lake Havasu City owes its success to the London Bridge. Our community was already well established by the time Robert McCulloch brought the antique English span to our shores, but the bridge’s arrival in Havasu kick-started a period of growth and prosperity that never really ended.
Starting with the announcement in the late 1960s that an American had purchased the famous bridge with the intention of moving it to the middle of the Mojave Desert, the world’s attention zeroed in the tiny town along the Colorado River. The economic surge caused by the sudden tourism interest turned Lake Havasu City from being a sleepy resort and retirement town to a preferred option for destination vacations.
It was 50 years ago that the bridge finished reconstruction and was officially dedicated in its new Arizona home. Havasu has grown up quite a bit in the decades that have followed. The city is now home to 57,000-plus residents, and it’s poised for even more growth in the years to come.
Luckily, our city has a lot more going for it than an anachronistic curiosity, but the bridge — and the lake it looms over — remains Lake Havasu City’s showpiece, and it still brings tourists by the thousands each year.
Each year around this time, we celebrate the London Bridge with a parade, but this year’s events were greatly expanded to commemorate the bridge’s 50th anniversary in Arizona. The month of celebration comes to an end this week with today’s dedication ceremony and Saturday’s parade and gala dinner. This weekend’s events offer up a grand finale that promises to offer fun times for all as our community celebrates its unique history.
Hope to see you there.
— Today’s News-Herald
