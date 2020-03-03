You wouldn’t know it from the recent weather, but spring has arrived in Lake Havasu City. While the official start to spring isn’t for several weeks, you can tell when the season begins locally when the college students start to arrive. That’s this week, according to GoLakeHavasu.
The area’s reputation as a spring break destination is well noted, even if that popularity has waned a bit since the heyday of the MTV era 25 years ago. Tourism officials say Havasu has become more popular with families as college students seek out more exotic destinations. There certainly seems to be some truth to that as JusCollege, which offered pre-packaged spring break vacations and entertainment aimed at college students, pulled out of Havasu this year.
We don’t think that’s much of a problem.
Havasu will remain popular with spring breakers for years to come, for the same reasons that so many winter visitors enjoy coming here. Our warm weather, cool water and fun entertainment options will make this area an enticing spring break destination for lots of age groups for years to come. In fact, this time of year has always offered an interesting mix of demographics as the winter visitors mingle with the college crowd along the Bridgewater Channel.
For those of us who call Havasu our full-time home, spring break is another fact of life. It’s a six-week celebration of spring, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
— Today’s News-Herald
