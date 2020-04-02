Tuesday was Census Day. That’s the day that the federal government hopes to have responses to its decennial count of American citizens. If it slipped your mind — understandable, considering everything going on in the world right now — don’t worry. That April 1 deadline is more of a suggestion than it is a requirement. In fact, it’s not a deadline at all. According to the Census Bureau, it’s simply the reference date on which the government bases its count.
So go ahead and fill it out now. You can find it online at 2020Census.gov.
The Census is important because it forms the basis for our government and the way we’re represented. The results of the count determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. It’s predicted that Arizona will gain at least one more seat because of our state’s population growth. The numbers are also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts. The results also help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding are allocated to dozens of federal programs, including Medicaid and Head Start, among others.
The Census has a local impact, too, and our community is counting on an accurate count to help guide its growth over the next 10 years. Lawmakers and business owners rely on the data to decide how to plan for new infrastructure, such as new schools and roads.
An inaccurate count could mean federal money could get diverted to other communities when it should be used to help maintain local roads, public safety services and to attract new business to the area.
Lake Havasu City is hoping to maximize local participation in this year’s Census, an ambitious goal in a town where the true population has always been a little difficult to pin down.
Havasu, of course, is home to many part-time residents for much of the year. Havasu leaders had hoped that some of those folks, if they spend at least six months and one day in our city, would count this community as their full-time home when they fill out the Census forms. It’s hard to say how many of those people are still hanging around in all of this coronavirus madness, but we suspect plenty of winter visitors have decided to hunker down and wait out the virus before heading home.
If that’s you, we’re glad you’re here, and we hope you’ll count yourself among our full-time residents when you answer the survey. Our community will be better for it.
— Today’s News-Herald
