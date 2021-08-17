Lake Havasu City certainly bucks the new U.S. Census figures showing a national decline of the White population. Almost 80% of the city identifies as White only, meaning non-Hispanic. Nationally, the figure has dropped to 60%.
It’s one of several characteristics of the city at odds with national trends showing a younger, racially diverse population. Arizona as a whole mirrors the national census portrayals and is even less White than the national as a whole.
Lake Havasu City has a lot fewer children and teens but almost twice as many residents over age 65, based on percentage. The city has a higher percentage of high school graduates than the nation or Arizona as a whole but a much lower percentage of college graduates.
If those numbers don’t surprise, some might: Retail sales per capita are some 35% higher in the city than the state or nation. Per capita income is below the national average but higher than the state as a whole. The percent of people in poverty is lower in Lake Havasu City than either the state or nation.
What do these figures mean, beyond the marketing implications?
Politically, they suggest that the city, and probably most of Mohave County as well, will increasingly deal with state and federal governments that don’t understand the issues or interests of this region.
Arizona’s shifts to younger, more diverse residents suggest the state’s recent purple voting patterns may turn to blue. That’s not a given, of course, because independent voters who truly don’t follow the party lines make up an increasing share of the statewide electorate.
Mohave County and Lake Havasu City are exceptions. Based on July 1 county recorder figures, active Republican registered voters handily outnumber Democrats, Libertarians and all “others” combined.
In short, the look of Arizona and the United States is changing while the city and county are really not, at least in the ways measured by the census.
Understanding these differences is important if the city and county want to be perceived as a meaningful player in state and national issues.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.