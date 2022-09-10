Most everyone age 26 or more has distinct memories of where they were and what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. On that lovely fall morning, terrorists went to a place called “too far.”
On that day, 19 men hijacked four U.S. commercial airliners bound for west coast destinations. In the hands of terrorists, those jets became missiles. A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Today’s 20-somethings were young children who didn’t quite comprehend the attacks, but they clearly recall feeling confused because their parents or teachers were visibly upset. Older adults remember being forcibly steeped in an unholy brew of fear, despair and rage.
In our post-9/11 world, terrorists have invaded our lives in such a way that we are changed forever. We acknowledge that life in a terrorist-infested world is unfair and yet we lean into the wind anyway. There are 2,997 innocent people who never shared our unease. We remember each and every one of them today. They were civilians, firefighters, police officers and military personnel.
They were parents, brothers, sisters and children whose lives were snuffed out by an organized band of misfits.
A Remembrance Ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. today at London Bridge Beach Park’s 9/11 Memorial. For many, attending this annual event is a way to shake off some of that pesky unease while remembering those whose lives were cut short so cruelly.
