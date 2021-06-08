It’s been almost a year since then-President Trump singed a bill to provide long-awaited repairs to national parks and other federal land agencies. Passage of the Great American Outdoors Act was a rare and appreciated example of bipartisanship.
The Biden Administration is now seeking credit for not only providing money for those repairs and enhancements because it has produced, drum roll here, a list of the repairs.
To quote a Biden refrain: C’mon, man! The list is pretty much the one put together as part of the bill’s passage. There’s not much to take credit for.
There is, however, some blame. The Biden Administration hasn’t filled a number of key political appointments, including that of the National Park Service director. Thus, a big reason for delays.
The parks have complained about a backlog in repairs amounting to some $12 billion, a total derived from repair lists. Moving ahead with the projects would seem fairly apolitical and, given the public popularity of the parks, a no-brainer.
Being Washington, though, the lists of such important items as repairing the water delivery system at Grand Canyon was delayed for proper political messaging. The new list is now touted as gaining maximum protection against climate change.
The new law provides money spread over multiple years. It makes sense to prioritize the projects based on highest need.
Delays, however, threaten to make repair needs even more serious and costly. The projects, in some cases, are aimed at needs since the 1990s. Bureaucratic delays now will translate into more deferred maintenance down the road.
The execution is sorely lacking.
— Today’s News-Herald
