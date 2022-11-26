The world of retail selling is topsy-turvy these days, with hardly a week passing without word of a large chain closing or seeking bankruptcy protection.

Online sales are the big market share gobbler, affecting big box brick and mortar stores in the same way big boxes did small local businesses a couple of decades ago.

