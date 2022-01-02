They say hindsight is 2020. Arizona Legislators seem to be taking that old idiom pretty literally, as they continue to look back on the year 2020 and attempt to reframe how things went wrong with the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Certain lawmakers haven’t been shy about offering criticism of how the governor’s office responded to the pandemic. They’re less willing, of course, to take an inward view about what they were found wanting. Whatever people think of Arizona’s response to the crisis, the Legislature is complicit in how it was handled. The truth is, state lawmakers were happy to let Ducey take the lead with his emergency declaration issued in March 2020, never acting to rein him in until January of last year with legislative proposals clarifying how such emergencies should be handled in the future.
Now, lawmakers are introducing additional legislation that would further restrict what the governor’s office can do in an emergency. One bill by State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, introduced SB1009, which would limit emergency declarations by the governor to 30 days, with the possibility of three extensions. Anything longer than 120 days would require the Legislature to weigh in. Another bill by Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley would take away the governor’s right to mandate vaccinations.
Both bills are good discussion topics. Governors shouldn’t be able to rule by fiat, and the pandemic of 2020 and 2021 showed us the value in the power of checks and balances.
However, the Legislature never showed much of an interest in countering Ducey’s decisions during the height of the crisis, and it’s unfair to blame him now for how he handled it. The Legislature wants a bigger role in future emergencies. Fine. Now they have to be willing to do their jobs.
— Today’s News-Herald
