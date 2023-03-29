Like the distinctive “Land of Standing Up Rocks,” the effort to designate the Chiricahua monument in Southern Arizona a national park has history.
Earlier this month, newly elected Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Southern Arizona, joined by Democrat Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, announced they will introduce legislation to convert the spectacular site from its current federal status as a “monument,” to a national park.
With more than 1,200 species of plants, including those familiar to the desert Southwest, mesquite and cactus, along with the less familiar pine, fir and cypress trees near the top of the highest peak at 9,763 feet, the Chiricahua Mountains are well-deserving of this change in status.
It’s also home to the rock formation that geologists estimate was formed about 27 million years ago when eruptions from what is now called the Turkey Creek Volcano spewed ash over a 1,200-mile region, forming layers of “standing rock” called rhyolite.
Despite these impressive features, all unique to our nation, past efforts to change the designation of the Chiricahua have been frustrated. The late Robert Gent of Sierra Vista led an ambitious campaign starting in 2015, enrolling the support of local municipalities. His efforts led to support at the federal level, including former Rep. Martha McSally and both of Arizona’s U.S. Senators at the time, Jeff Flake and John McCain.
Despite his impressive efforts, Mr. Gent’s campaign failed to make it through the federal bureaucracy that is Washington, D.C.
Changing the designation of the Chiricahua would draw additional visitors to the region, which would turn into additional tax revenue for the local communities and the State of Arizona.
Accomplishing this change, unlike most initiatives coming out of Washington, is comparably cheap. The existing monument already encompasses the entire boundary for the proposed park and no additional property needs to be acquired. The only actual cost appears to be the price of changing the entrance signs and making a few other adjustments.
It’s great that Rep. Ciscomani and Sen. Kelly have taken on this effort and introduced bipartisan legislation that doesn’t appear to be controversial. The benefits for Arizona, and for our nation, are obvious and this is a change that should be embraced.
America has 58 national parks, all of which are well-deserving of the elite designation.
Thanks to the new initiative introduced by Rep. Ciscomani and Sen. Kelly, we call on the federal government to make it 59 by changing the designation of the Chiricahua National Monument to a national park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.