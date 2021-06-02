Imagine winning a sweepstakes and not being able to spend any of the money. You’d probably get pretty excited upon learning you’re about to receive a big check, and your mind would no doubt shift to all the spending possibilities that await. Maybe you’ll invest it in property, or fund those repairs you’ve been putting off. Imagine finding out a few days later that your winnings are so restricted that you’ll probably never be able to actually use the money. Pretty disappointing, yes?
That’s more or less the situation that Lake Havasu City and Mohave County find themselves in, but rather than sweepstakes awards, their “winnings” are monetary portions doled out by the American Recovery Act, which is supposed to help the nation’s communities recover from the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Mohave County’s share is about $40 million, and Lake Havasu City will receive about $13.3 million, according to legislative estimates. Both agencies have mulled over how they might spend that money, but neither have made commitments because the only thing clear about the American Recovery Act is that it’s rules are very unclear.
According to a fact sheet from the White House, state and local governments will be able to use their rescue plan money for several purposes including public health expenditures like running a vaccination clinic or purchasing personal protective equipment; addressing negative economic impacts of the health crisis through supporting small businesses, assisting workers and families, rehiring public sector staff that was let go, or speeding the recovery of the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors; boosting pay for essential workers, replacing revenue that was lost during the pandemic, or investing in water, sewer, or broadband services.
Lake Havasu City officials say that doesn’t leave many options. It’s true that Lake Havasu City wasn’t as affected by the pandemic as other communities. That could mean, according to the legislation, that the city won’t be able to spend any of the money. The county might find itself on more solid ground regarding its share of funds, since it operates the health department and a number of other government functions that were directly tied to the pandemic. But because of unclear direction from the feds, the county is forced to seek advice from lawyers and outside experts -- their suggestions are scheduled to be discussed at Monday’s Supervisor meetings.
All of this uncertainty scares local government types, who don’t want to find themselves on the hook for expenses that didn’t end up qualifying under the Act’s murky rules.
Meanwhile, cities and counties throughout Arizona are trying to build their budgets for the new fiscal year.
The Biden administration needs to prioritize simplicity in this process, and Arizona’s congressional delegation needs to push for it. Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema would be considered heroes by cities and counties throughout Arizona if they can successfully push the White House to smooth out the wrinkles of the American Rescue Act.
Of course, it might not be such a bad thing if not all of that stimulus money gets spent. Taxpayers sure won’t complain about it.
—Today’s News-Herald
