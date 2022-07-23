The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round — until there are no drivers. That’s the problem at Lake Havasu School District. Our schools have plenty of working buses, but not enough people to drive them.

Like a lot of other industries, high demand for good workers has resulted in a gap in certain positions. Bus drivers, because they require specialized knowledge and technical skill, tend to be one of those positions that are harder to fill than others.

