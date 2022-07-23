The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round — until there are no drivers. That’s the problem at Lake Havasu School District. Our schools have plenty of working buses, but not enough people to drive them.
Like a lot of other industries, high demand for good workers has resulted in a gap in certain positions. Bus drivers, because they require specialized knowledge and technical skill, tend to be one of those positions that are harder to fill than others.
That’s why Lake Havasu Unified School District announced last week that students at Lake Havasu High School who’ve relied on buses to get to school would have to find alternative modes of transportation.
Realistically, we’re only talking about three bus routes and about 75 kids — but it leads us to wonder whether there are better solutions to the transportation question.
Lake Havasu City recently put its bus service on pause after a brief trial run. The intention, city officials say, is to review ridership analytics and first impressions to come up with a better permanent route that will start this fall.
It would make a lot of sense — and potentially save a lot of taxpayer money — if the city’s route could service students too.
The city’s pilot route can and should easily make room for the 75 students whose schedules are being interrupted this year. But a little creativity and partnership between the city and school district could lead to new efficiencies for local transportation.
It would offer justification for a city program that is still trying to find its footing, and it would allow the school district to focus on the things that are really important — what’s going on in the classrooms.
There’s no good reason for the city and school district to operate two independent busing systems in Lake Havasu City. Let’s figure out how to make one system that works for everybody.
