When it comes to the coronavirus, the Lake Havasu City Council is sheltering in place, apparently content to let the mayor make the calls. Maybe the council members are emulating the state Legislature, which headed for the hills just as Arizona faced arguably its biggest crisis.
That’s how it came to be that Gov. Doug Ducey became Arizona’s sole policy maker on health, safety and economic matters.
That’s how Mayor Cal Sheehy became the one guy who pronounces city policy on all things coronavirus. And everything is coronavirus.
Many, including some on the council, believe that the state and city emergency declarations shift all authority to the mayor or the governor as the case may be.
Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, state law regarding those declarations makes specific reference to the emergency decisions of the city’s governing board to allow override of local ordinances.
Council members may assert they’ve been actively engaged in coronavirus decisions. There’s no reason to doubt that there’s a lot of consensus building on city policy going on.
The problem is that none is happening while seated in City Council meetings. To our recollection, the only coronavirus topic even discussed publicly by the council was the city’s resource alliance, a social needs confederation. Obviously, there are divisions within the city on the wearing of face masks. Mayor Sheehy finally issued a proclamation Wednesday night ordering the use of face masks when in public, but why was there ever any hesitation?
A very large reason is that requiring masks highlights those divisions, putting the focus on masks instead of the more important issue of virus suppression.
It might be different if the City Council were to consider the question and allow public input. It would be messy. Democracy often is. But it would also allow all sides to be considered. That’s the process of representative self-governance and it historically produces acceptance if not overt support.
Tough decisions are where the council earns its keep. So far, they’ve been sitting on the sidelines using covid as cover instead of facing it as the important issue it is.
— Today’s News-Herald
