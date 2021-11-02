Officially, election season in Lake Havasu City won’t begin until January. That’s when potential council candidates can pick up their paperwork from City Hall to initiate the ballot process. Unofficially, the battle for the next edition of the Lake Havasu City Council has already begun.
City Council candidate paperwork will be available on Jan. 3. The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for grabs. (The incumbents are Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan)
All Council candidates, including Mayor Cal Sheehy, have indicated that they plan to seek reelection. And there’s already at least one challenger waiting in the wings — David Diaz, a member of the Planning Commission, says he’ll run for a Council seat, and he’s already tapped into the social circuit to drum up support. Diaz, of course, isn’t likely to be the only competition for the current council when the ballots are finally drawn up next year. Lake Havasu City elections are always spirited events, but the 2022 elections are sure to act as something of a referendum for current city government — particularly with how it handled the pandemic. But there are other factors at play, too. The current City Council has dealt with a number of controversial issues in recent months, and any of them could inspire voters to go in a new direction when they get the opportunity. Rising water and sewer rates, if not handled well, could be among the catalysts for a contentious council election. We’re already seeing some agitation on that front.
Other issues, such as the city’s implementation of its employee salary plan earlier this year, or its continued handling of community development, could also inspire a whole crop of election challengers.
We hope the candidate pool goes deep. Lake Havasu City is better served when voters have lots of good candidates with good ideas to choose from. Incumbents who have done a good job usually deserve another opportunity, but it’s better when they’re tested at the ballot box, if only for the affirmation that voters approve of the work they did in the previous term.
Anyone who is frustrated with City Hall ought to do some serious thinking over the next three months. Consider serving your community on the City Council. It’s true that it can be a thankless job at times, but it also has the potential to be deeply rewarding, knowing you are helping to make Lake Havasu City a better place to live.
One thing is clear — it’s going to be a long election season. We’re already talking about the races, and the next council election is on Aug. 2 — still eight months away.
Run, Havasu, Run.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.