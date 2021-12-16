The Lake Havasu City Council isn’t acting in the interest of public transparency when it meets behind closed doors. There are good reasons why an elected board might choose to meet in a closed session — usually, it involves sensitive matters such as pending litigation or personnel actions. However, the list of good reasons is a small one, and that’s by design. The public can’t hold its representatives accountable if it doesn’t know what they’re doing.
The Council this week met in closed session to discuss its ongoing headache with the water and sewer rates. You’ll recall that the City Council, acting on the recommendation of a paid consultant, changed the rates charged to property owners earlier this year, and then changed them again a few months later when the new rates caused significant sticker shock for owners of multi-family properties.
At the prodding of Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin, the City Council agreed to discuss the water and sewer rates yet again during Tuesday’s meeting. However, this time the Council hid behind bad legal advice to hold the meeting in executive session, which kept the public from observing what has been a very contentious issue for the city.
By appearances, the council seems to be more interested in discussing a controversial issue without a pesky public bogging down the conversation.
We don’t know what was discussed. Council members will probably say it doesn’t matter since no action was taken, but this isn’t the behavior of a city that respects input from its constituents.
The real problem is that we don’t know what we don’t know. Maybe there is a threat of litigation. Maybe someone is going to get fired or reprimanded over the whole mess. Both of those topics would certainly necessitate a closed-door meeting.
Leaving the public in the dark, however, leaves room for speculation and doubt.
The Council should do a better job of keeping the public’s business public. When a closed meeting is required, its members should be able to offer thorough justification for leaving the public out, and that clearly wasn’t the case here.
It’s unlikely that Tuesday’s meeting will be the last time water rates are discussed. When it happens again, we hope the conversation includes the taxpayers who have a vested interest in the topic.
— Today’s News-Herald
