Lake Havasu City Council members got it right last week when they agreed to make local government more accessible to the general public. Prodded by Councilwoman Nancy Campbell, the City Council talked for 90 minutes about the way its meeting agendas are formed. Most of the discussion was inside baseball, too boring to write about in depth, but it did offer some interesting glimpses into the way city government operates — and suggestions from the council about the way those operations could improve.
For the general public, city governance can be a mystery. And current city ordinances, though intended to streamline wonky processes and improve communication, may seem somewhat intimidating. It turns out that’s also true for at least some of the folks who are elected to represent us. Based on the discussion last week, the city ordinance could be more clear about how the agendas are compiled. It could use some tweaks, too.
Currently, Council members must get their requests approved by at least one other colleague before an item can be considered by the entire council. In practice, it helps to streamline meetings, elevating only the issues that are likely to have some traction among council members. We suggest, however, that council members ought to be able to add items to the budget without anyone’s approval.
It’s interesting to note that this procedure was introduced a few years back because things were even worse when it was only the mayor who set the agenda. Current council members like David Lane and Mayor Cal Sheehy said their past requests had been outright dismissed by the previous regime, never making it to an open meeting.
Likewise, it ought to be really easy for the public to have a request considered by the Council. The City Council is the form of representative government that’s closest to the people, so it should be easy for people to have their concerns heard. The city needs to eliminate any perceived roadblocks to open government.
The Council has been making steps in the right direction, and Council members ought to be applauded for their ongoing commitment to transparency and accessibility. These things can always get better, so it’s worth having these kinds of talks from time to time about how processes should evolve. That said, Campbell made a suggestion that deserves consideration: She wants the city to create a more transparent and user-friendly process that would allow any member of the public to petition the council to place an item on the agenda. She points to a city in Texas that uses an online form to do just that. It’s a good idea that ought to be adopted.
— Today’s News-Herald
