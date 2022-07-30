Lake Havasu City is fortunate that no matter who voters choose when they go to the polls next week, the city will be in good hands. It’s clear that all six candidates seeking a seat on the Council care deeply for this community and although they have different ideas about how it should operate, they all want to see Lake Havasu City thrive.

That said, there’s once current Council member who stands out among the others. In her previous two terms on the Council, Michele Lin has shown a willingness to weigh all sides of issues and ask challenging questions of staff.

