There’s some unpleasant business on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Lake Havasu City Council. The council will meet in private to discuss recent behavior by City Manager Jess Knudson.
If you missed it, Knudson is in the spotlight because of some videos that were delivered to City Council members and Today’s News-Herald, and later anonymously posted to social media. The videos show Knudson drinking in a bar and apparently on vacation in Mexico with a former city employee who was fired from her job. Knudson and the woman are also shown in a photograph taken in Mayor Cal Sheehy’s office.
The videos don’t appear to depict any wrongdoing. As far as we know, there are no accusations against Knudson except for the claims made in the anonymous videos. The videos could, however, be considered embarrassing for the person at the helm of city government. That much is up for the City Council to decide.
To be clear, the city manager should be allowed to drink at bars and socialize with whomever he chooses without raising any eyebrows. Make that mostly anyone. Things get a little more murky because the person he’s shown socializing with is a former employee who was terminated from her job, allegedly around the same time the photos and videos were taken.
It’s easy to jump to conclusions and add your own context, but there’s a lot that we don’t know. The anonymous nature of the videos automatically make suspect the intentions of Knudson’s accuser, whoever it is. Knudson should have the opportunity to face his accuser.
The City Council needs to do its due diligence, which is why Sheehy called for an executive session next week. If the videos are nothing more than an embarrassment for the city, then we hope the council won’t overreact. If that’s indeed the case, then some management training and counseling is perhaps in order.
It’s unclear which way the wind is blowing with individual council members, but we hope all of them will bring clear heads to the table on Tuesday. Lake Havasu City needs excellent leadership, now more than ever.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.