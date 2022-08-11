Now that the election for Lake Havasu City Council is over, it’s time for the Council to take seriously its obligation to ensure there’s enough housing for local and future residents —and that prices remain in reach for them.
Affordable housing is a subjective term, but what isn’t subjective is the fact that employers in Lake Havasu City continue to have trouble hiring good workers because the cost of living is so high.
So far, we’ve only seen the city pay lip service to the idea, save for a housing study announced back in February. While we’re glad that the city is taking a deeper look at the housing issue, there are file cabinets, bookshelves and hard drives at local government offices full of studies, and some generate more action than others.
A study doesn’t guarantee anything will happen. If and when it does generate a response, it’ll come far too late to make a difference. The housing crunch we’re experiencing is an issue that needs attention now, not later.
Not everyone agrees that the city should have a role when it comes to housing. We’re certainly not suggesting that Lake Havasu City government should go into the real estate development business for itself.
But the City Council has a great platform from which it can lead a community conversation.
We would like to see the city host a Town Hall issue to hear anecdotes from residents and employers, and to brainstorm possible solutions.
Some ideas that have been suggested in the past include hands-off options like tax and zoning incentives for local developers to build the kinds of housing necessary to support our workforce. To be clear, we’re talking about people who are mostly employed in the hospitality and service industries, not necessarily the type of folks who will be moving to places like the Havasu Riviera and Foothills developments.
There are surely other good ideas out there. Let’s hear them now.
