The unemployment rate in Mohave County was 12.5 percent in July, more than double that of July 2019. Though some businesses are going strong, many businesses cut pay and hours for those who remained on the job through the coronavirus.
Public layoffs and the threat of layoffs are increasingly common, not just the 22,000 city employees facing the ax in New York City. Widespread layoffs for the public sector in Arizona remain a threat.
Lake Havasu City government isn’t facing layoffs. In fact, it’s raised its payroll with most employees getting very decent raises.
Should residents be proud Lake Havasu City can afford to give big raises at a time of financial upheaval? If the city had the money to pay for the raises sure.
The big problem with the city’s expensive pay plan is that it can’t afford it.
The other problem is that the City Council knew that that but built them into the budget anyway.
The other, other problems are that it is tone-deaf to economic reality and looks horrible.
Based on a wage study performed by a contractor for some $91,000, city leaders project the raises to cost about $600,000 this year and some $1.8 million next year.
This year’s budget is in the red. Next year’s will be more upside down as more than $5 million in irrigation district property taxes sunset.
The raises were designed to keep the city competitive in filling jobs and also to address the effects of wage compression resulting from new hires coming aboard at pay close to those with longer experience.
We’d like city employees to make more money. We’d like private employees to make more. The latter group has to first get jobs back and then work full hours. We don’t’ know of local private businesses talking about raises.
The pay study was conducted at a time of almost full employment, before the coronavirus. It may have other flaws, but this alone makes it almost meaningless.
The City Council approved it anyway. Then the council made a surprise decision to buy a $3 million building next to what it now describes as the city’s “campus.”
Ok, governments are good at moving money from one pocket to another.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and council members are now talking more urgently about finding new revenue, which should strike fear into taxpayers. The city needs to call a coronavirus reset. It needs its financial house in order with expenses balanced to revenues. It’s not just about pay, though payroll increases are a part of the problem. It should not count on new fees or taxes for residents as many struggle to pay rent or mortgages.
It should freeze wages and even roll them back to levels before the July 1 fiscal year. It should devise a future pay plan for the next year’s budget that reflects fiscal and employment realities.
City Council keeps studying the pay study but hasn’t changed anything from the budget. They, not the pay study’s authors, set the raises in place. It’s up to the council to fix the problems they caused.
— Today’s News-Herald
