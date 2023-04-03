Over that past week and a half, the News-Herald has been sharing stories how $1 million doled out by the Lake Havasu City Council will pay dividends for years to come.
The City Council set aide $1 million of the $8.5 million in federal assistance provided through the American Rescue Plan Act for sustainable projects and programs that address social service needs in Havasu. After a lengthy vetting process, 11 groups were selected to receive a portion of the funds, which will be used for important community projects.
Many of the nonprofits will doing things that are sorely needed. The Clothes Closet, for example, will use a good portion of its $128,000 grant to built an outbuilding with two handicap accessible showers for anyone who needs a shower. HAVEN Family Resource Center will use its $40,000 grant to keep nearly 400 at-risk and homeless kids supplied with food each week. Faith & Grace is using $157,280 to better serve women and children fleeing domestic violence situations. Impact 928 will use its $141,000 grant to provide financial help and other kinds of assistance to local foster families.
These are just a few examples of some of the projects that will make Lake Havasu City a better community. City Council members deserve applause for recognizing that local government can play a role in solving social programs, but it doesn’t always have to have all of the answers.
It’s true that the city could do some of these things on its own, but in most cases nonprofits are better prepared to do the work —and they can often do them more efficiently.
This round of funding came from a one-time federal handout, but that doesn’t mean the city’s charity program should end. In fact, Havasu has a long history of supporting nonprofits, and we would like to see the practice continue in some fashion.
To be clear, we aren’t advocating for a broad gift of public funds to local nonprofits. Lake Havasu City does have social needs, however, that aren’t being addressed, and the city can and should play a role in ensuring that those needs are covered.
During their annual strategy sessions, City Council members should identify those needs and invite local nonprofits to step forward with creative solutions, in something of a competitive bidding process.
Maybe that means we’d get a drop-in youth center like a Boys & Girls Club, or a homeless shelter, or an adult caregiver respite center. These are things that could address some lingering problems in our community without being an ongoing drain on city resources. Lake Havasu City hasn’t always had a great experience dealing with nonprofits, but the recent grant awards showed us that it’s possible to do it right.
