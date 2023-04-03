Over that past week and a half, the News-Herald has been sharing stories how $1 million doled out by the Lake Havasu City Council will pay dividends for years to come.

The City Council set aide $1 million of the $8.5 million in federal assistance provided through the American Rescue Plan Act for sustainable projects and programs that address social service needs in Havasu. After a lengthy vetting process, 11 groups were selected to receive a portion of the funds, which will be used for important community projects.

