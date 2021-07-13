It wasn’t so long ago that nearly 100 people met at the Aquatic Center in a determined drive to take on Lake Havasu City’s most pressing community needs. The conversation quickly turned to the subject of affordable housing. Local workers, group members said, were finding it difficult to secure housing, which resulted in some of them becoming homeless or forced to move elsewhere. One Mohave County Community Services department administrator said he believed affordable housing had become the No. 1 issue in the county.
Their concerns were backed up by data. The Arizona Multihousing Association confirmed in a report that the supply of homes available to renters earning between $25,000 and $75,000 was dwindling statewide.
That was in 2019.
Two years later, the problem is worse than ever. Like a lot of places around the country, Lake Havasu City is suffering from a drought of employees that, when combined with current housing market trends, is creating a big mess for local businesses. Our workers simply can’t afford to live here.
Living in Lake Havasu City hasn’t been cheap for some time, and that can be a big barrier in getting young professionals to move to the area. It indicates the local housing market is strong, but it exacerbates demographic starvation – the side effect of an aging population.
Lake Havasu City needs more workforce housing. That much is clear. What’s less clear is what to do about it. Many City Council members would prefer to let the market decide what kind of housing is developed in our community. However, if market trends were the only factor, Havasu would fill up with high-end single-family homes and condos. The City Council does have a role to play. That said, we’re not encouraging the city to simply throw money at the problem in the form of vouchers or government-funded project housing. The city would be better served by addressing the issue of affordable housing by ensuring there’s plenty of opportunity for developers to build it. That’s done through zoning and perhaps some building incentives. This is absolutely an issue on which the Partnership for Economic Development -- the private economic development firm that contracts with the city -- should be engaged to find good answers. The last year has show us that employers have just as much interest in affordable housing as their workers. And if Havasu can find good solutions to the housing question, it’ll be a key piece of the puzzle of attracting additional job providers in the future.
Most importantly, the city has a bully pulpit it can use to keep banging on the affordable housing issue. Let’s keep that conversation going -- and let’s not wait another two years to follow those words with action.
— Today’s News-Herald
(4) comments
If this city even touched the idea of affordable housing, it would probably turn to crap. They have other stuff on their radar like the Taj Mahal courthouse and bus system to nowhere….ROFL
dim -[thumbdown][censored][thumbdown]
Agreed. Keep the city out of it.
"building incentives" is just another way to say use taxpayer dollars to fix the problem.
