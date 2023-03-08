Lake Havasu City’s fixed-route bus service has struggled to catch on with riders in the year or so since it launched. Limited schedules and underwhelming marketing efforts are a big part of the problem.
The city is operating its newest bus route on a very restricted schedule.
The Gray Route might have just started this week, but it’s pretty clear that finding a seat on the pilot routes that came before it hasn’t exactly been a game of musical chairs.
Buses run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., and not on city-observed holidays. Continued staffing shortages are to blame for the limited hours, but the city says buses will eventually run on Tuesdays and Thursdays when it can find enough drivers.
In the meantime, these operating hours aren’t exactly useful to most folks — particularly workers who might need daily bus service for commuting, nor tourists who might like the ability to hop on and off the bus to get around downtown areas, beaches and other visitor hot spots.
Empty buses don’t help anyone. The city should prime the pump for ridership, and we have two suggestions.
First, the city should keep ridership free indefinitely for Lake Havasu City residents. Havasu, like a lot of towns in the west, is a city designed for cars. Public transportation doesn’t come naturally for us, and we’ll need to build the riding habit over a period of many months, or even several years. Free rides will help incentivize people to use the service and build the ridership habit.
Second, the city and school district should work together on a single bus system that can solve the needs of both agencies.
There was some pushback on this idea at a recent council meeting, with some council members insisting that school bus service falls way outside of the city’s purview. We respectfully disagree with that assessment — the city already has plenty of working agreements with other government entities, including the school district. The city parks and recreation department’s after-school program is a great example of collaboration, as is the city’s agreement to provide treated water to irrigate school properties. These agencies have a history of working really well together and there’s no reason we should draw the line at bus service.
The city has empty buses. Students need rides. This is a no-brainer.
We believe the city and school district can and should work together to provide a greater transportation service for all. Lake Havasu Unified has also struggled to hire bus drivers in recent years. At the very least, we would love to see some collaboration on the hiring efforts. But it would make a lot of sense, and possibly save a little taxpayer money, to operate one service that works for everybody.
