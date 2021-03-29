The seemingly nonsensical restrictions set by Lake Havasu City’s government for the upcoming Desert Storm event were an apt reflection of a city and nation seeking the Goldilocks spot as it re-emerges from coronavirus.
As Mayor Cal Sheehy puts it, about half the population has shrugged off coronavirus restrictions, due to vaccinations or the end of mandates or emotional makeup. That leaves half the population with pent-up interests in traveling or attending events but some reservations about doing so safely.
What happens if, say Desert Storm, is allowed to return to McCulloch Boulevard, the city’s popular midtown gathering spot? What if a crowd of 10,000 is expected? With state event restrictions lifted, what if even more show up?
A gubernatorial decree can end the restrictions but not the virus itself. Though the spread is way down, big crowds offer a proven recipe for spreading it. By comparison, holding the event at SARA park is apt to be less attractive to many because of fewer amenities and distance. The location will in itself limit crowd size, the thinking goes.
What happens if the thinking is wrong? If so, it’s at least based on decent reasoning.
Governments, businesses, schools and individuals are still learning by experience. The game changes as restrictions drop and immunity increases.
The city, if it erred in requiring two plans, at least did so on the side of safety, which is still the prudent path.
At the same time, city government wants to encourage events and other signs of return to normality.
Even the end of state gathering restrictions, which are now termed recommendations, don’t really settle the issue.
There is still uncertainty, both scientific and in the minds of many people who need greater assurance of safety. The city, state and country are emerging from coronavirus while still paying the nasty disease the respect it deserves.
Life is now a hedge bet, with temptations to think the darned thing is over while knowing the end may be close, but it’s not completely finished.
— Today’s News-Herald
