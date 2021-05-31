The Lake Havasu City Council is getting well-deserved flak for its recent spending choices. The cherry-on-top decision to give a controversial city manager almost 30 percent higher pay ensures the criticism will continue.
The financial decisions of late present a confusing picture at best, so bear with us:
In summary: A year or so ago, the city started preparing to implement new taxes as the perceived sole solution to deficit spending. A few months later, the Council approved raises for almost all city employees that will cost a couple of million dollars in the coming year’s budget.
The Council also gave the mayor and council members higher pay, starting next year.
A couple of months ago, the city walked back the need for new taxes, saying revenue growth is taking care of money needs. Last week, it awarded City Manager Jess Knudson a $44,000 annual raise to $195,000 per year. If there has ever been a larger raise awarded to a city employee, we can’t recall it.
The city’s magistrate and attorney also received hefty raises. It was the Knudson raise that got the most criticism. Knudson just completed a performance improvement plan that arose from photos and videos that showed him drinking after hours. One photo apparently snapped by Knudson showed a female sitting in the mayor’s chair in city offices. Knudson apologized for poor judgment.
Fairly or unfairly, the public will judge Knudson mostly on that embarrassing episode and his management of city finances. Even a couple of people who were in executive sessions regarding Knudson – Council Member Michelle Lin and former Member Donna McCoy – opposed the raise.
The public and press isn’t privileged to the secret sessions allowed by law to discuss employees and other matters.
It’s pretty hard to justify the big pay boost, except on one level: The pay for the three top city officials is now at a high level, making it relatively easier to fill any of the positions should they become open.
To support that justification, though, requires the mayor and Council to hold those officials accountable through the course of their contracts. They made the call, so they’ll have to own it.
Incumbents can report on their progress during the next election cycle in 2022.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.