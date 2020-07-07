For understandable reasons, there is a lot of flexibility built into government budgets, including Lake Havasu City’s, for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Revenue projections are imprecise at best. At the city level, sales tax revenue is expected to show a big drop though it hasn’t happened yet. CARES Act money may offset it, though. These are among the bigger budget questions this year.
With the need for careful spending front and center, we hope the city government will keep the gasping Vision 20/20 economic development program alive. The coronavirus has changed many things but it hasn’t altered the basic need in this community to attract new, skilled, younger workers to offset the retirement of baby boomers.
Vision 20/20 addresses this demographic starvation and it won a $2 million prize for the plan to counter this trend. The money came three years ago. Most of it is still sitting, awaiting execution of the plan. There are several high profile components of the plan, including a downtown gathering center, a co-working facility and an environmental learning center. It’s maybe ironic that the year named 2020 is bringing with it an extreme loss in clarity. For business and workforces around the world, things are upside down and sideways. One trend is clear and will likely be around a while: remote working.
One game-changer in remote working is the demise of large centralized office spaces. Economic development, then, is shifting toward the need to recruit people, not their employers.
When workers can work anywhere, they will likely choose one addressing a broad mix of financial and social desires. Housing, education, recreation, cultural diversions are likely components.
Lake Havasu City has opportunities within the remote work trend. Rural areas have advantages when it comes to distancing and affordability. It needs to tip the scale in its favor, though, by realizing the vision behind Vision 20/20, or at least part of it.
The learning center will be a big reach. It’s expensive and no one’s real clear on its purposes.
The co-working center? The Partnership for Economic Development bought land for such a purpose just before Covid-19 hit. The land may need a new purpose.
The downtown gathering spot? The city has the downtown unnamed park the PED has some prize money left to get this project moving. It needn’t include commercial development initially nor need it have expensive infrastructure. As long as it can host events, entertainment acts and casual gatherings, it’s a good start. We hope the city can find room in its flexible and uncertain budget to keep the Vision 20/20 program alive.
— Today’s News-Herald
