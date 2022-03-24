The Lake Havasu City Council finally has an idea about how it might spend its $8.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Council members talked last week about setting aside a significant portion of the federal funds for local nonprofits. Like a lot of government ideas, the suggestion to share the funds with local groups sounds good at first, but City Council members should be cautious of the potential pitfalls.
The City has dipped its toe in the water of charitable giving a couple times before.
There was a long period when the city operated a generous grant program for local charities. That ended in 2017 after it became clear that the practice never really worked that well. Instead of a community working together to make Havasu a better place, it became an ugly spectacle as nonprofits fought and bickered for funding. Some agencies got a lot of money, and others received only hurt feelings.
Later, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the city awarded $250,000 of CARES Act money to the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance with the intention of helping local businesses and residents through uncertain financial times.
There’s no reason to think that the Resource Alliance did anything but what it set out to do, but citizens only had the group’s word to rely on. The way the money was distributed left little opportunity for public scrutiny over how the funds were ultimately delivered, and to whom. That’s because they were passed through the United Way, a nonprofit organization that isn’t subject to public records laws.
Again, we don’t intend to raise any eyebrows about any of these organizations. The City, the Resource Alliance, and United Way did good, important work on behalf of Havasu residents.
However, the spending of taxpayer money must always be held up for public review. Such transparency eliminates opportunities for corruption. As they say, sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Based on the Council’s discussion about ARPA funds, it sounds like they’ll do things the right way, by setting up an appointed board to vet funding requests, which would ultimately come before the City Council for final approval. The process actually sounds a lot like that first charity program that ended in 2017.
If that’s the case, we’re cautiously supportive of a program that supports non-profits that are addressing identified areas of need, like services for the homeless or helping to address the lack of low-income housing.
It’s important to note that any fund giveaways ought to include a requirement for follow-ups by the city to ensure the money was spent the way it was intended. It sounds like that is the plan.
Proceed with caution.
— Today’s News-Herald
