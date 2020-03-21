People from elsewhere often ask where Lake Havasu City is located. “It’s centrally isolated,” is the reply, “between Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.” The punchline is now, in the age of coronavirus, a description of the city’s strength, a place that could well define the best approach to social distancing.
The city is indeed centrally isolated with lots of elbow room on the lake, on the shore and in the surrounding desert and mountains. Residents here and elsewhere are learning how to hunker down, restrict contact and otherwise follow governmental guidance on the coronastorm.
Here and elsewhere, people are or will become antsy. Entertainment, sports and events are scrubbed. There is a growing sense of needing to get out, move around. It will grow.
Expect residents to hop on their boats soon, stay on their off-road toys and to hoof their way around the many area trails. Expect some of the 20-million-plus people within a gastank or so driving distance to follow.
The hospitality industry is getting creamed around the country. Fortunately, Lake Havasu City’s tourism industry is more than just open for business. It’s taking the steps that are needed so far and looks prepared to keep going.
Local restaurants are dong a tremendous job communicating to and reassuring existing customers, describing new approaches to their service.
That’s a first step.
Another is recognizing that visitor patterns may change some but the visitor pattern for summer boating largely will remain the same as usual.
Conveniently, those visitors come largely from a gastank or so away, mostly from California.
At the same time, many Lake Havasu residents will change their summer vacation plans and stay home, expanding the market for staycations and for restaurant food and maybe even entertainment. The hospitality industry around the country is quickly shifting its marketing to staycations and one-tank gas trips. For Lake Havasu City, it’s an easy shift from normal summer marketing with added bonuses coming from local residents and pent-up demands of urban dwellers feeling virus restrictions. Being centrally isolated has its advantages.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.