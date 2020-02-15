The Lake Havasu City Council looks like it will give some much-deserved attention to the stalled Downtown Catalyst project, the centerpiece of an award-winning economic development prize.
The $2 million prize came three years ago. There’s no catalyst project yet or even detailed plans for one. The takeaway on the topic from the recent council planning retreat was to get it done or scrap it and do something more workable.
The project was envisioned as blend of commercial outlets and a public park at a one-acre site downtown. The city bought the property at the start of the Vision 2020 plan that led to the $2 million prize. It thought its end of the deal was largely done and that the Partnership for Economic Development would orchestrate the private investment needed to build the commercial structure.
Certainly, the PED got the more difficult task. Investors haven’t bought in. It’s a hard thing to force.
PED leader James Gray and others still talk optimistically about the project but acknowledge the lack of securing investors. Meanwhile, PED is buying land next to the downtown park site with the intention of building a co-working location.
The city is right to get more involved. The Vision 2020 plan, with the downtown project at the forefront, was hailed as a community promise.
Something needs to happen with the lot at McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive.
City government is a big stakeholder and the landowner. It has an obligation to assure the promise implicit in the contest prize is fulfilled.
Since investors aren’t a near-term certainty, one approach could be to use a portion of the prize money to upgrade the site so it can be used as the public gathering spot offered in the Vision 2020 plan. It needn’t be a lot of money.
The park needs some shade and some contouring, perhaps a walkway.
It would provide a tangible result, a benefit to the community and, probably, enhancements that would appeal to investors.
Should investors still not come forward, the city should consider putting the part of the parcel envisioned as commercial space up for sale. If it came to that, the PED shouldn’t buy. It should continue to assist in the commercial sale and development. The commercial idea has merit, but it’s an idea whose time has not yet come.
Simply put, the project isn’t working out the way it was planned. That’s not the end of the world. So switch it. Make something appealing happen. Beware the sunk-cost fallacy and the emotional baggage of trying to force a vision into reality.
Most of the Vision 2020 prize money that has been spent has gone for a water and environmental center study and for the co-work location.
The downtown project, though, is what excited both the community and, presumably the contest judges. Something needs to go there. The city, which contracts with PED and funds it with taxpayer dollars, should ensure progress in some direction on the downtown project.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.