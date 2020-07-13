Lake Havasu City’s housing market has, of late, been simultaneously lively, frustrating, surprising and even maddening. There might be much more ahead, if some home buying forecasts are correct that the effects of high unemployment and economic recession will soon take a toll on housing markets.
One such forecast by CoreLogic, a real estate analytics company, called for a national drop in prices and identified Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro areas as one of the areas apt to be hit hardest by price declines.
Its broad reasons apply to most areas where it expects price declines: Coronavirus impacts and a decline in visitation.
Home prices in the city have creeped upward but the rise hasn’t been as dramatic as in some other areas. Sales have been strong, though, even frustrating buyers who wait a day or so too long. Zillow.com says the market is hot. Realtor.com says the market is balanced. Either way, prices have been high enough to reignite calls for more affordable housing.
Will prices fall? No doubt joblessness and recession will affect the local market. But the city’s offered some housing surprises lately. Visitation hasn’t dropped this summer. Hotels are vacation rentals are pretty full.
As a one-tank vacation destination, the city has a potential draw of 30 million people within a 250 mile radius. Most of those live in California, a place where governmental restrictions in general and during the coronavirus specifically are running people off. Lake Havasu City represents an affordable breath of freedom. Don’t underestimate the dissatisfaction factor in California.
Lake Havasu City is hardly immune to national economic trends but the city’s appeal and relative affordability should help it contradict dour predictions such as CoreLogic’s. Slight price drops might breathe some new life in the market, ideally producing a sustainable balance between buyer demand and seller interest.
— Today’s News-Herald
