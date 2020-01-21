Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants to expand broadband internet grants for rural areas and to create a “smart highway” system providing broadband along interstate highways.
The federal government is investing billions of dollars in broadband access and grants, most notably through a $600 million Federal Communications Commission grant program.
Both the state and federal programs are aimed at “internet deserts”, which are large patches of open area where private companies find little reason to invest in the cable and other infrastructure needed to deliver high-speed internet. (The state grant program did fund cable improvements in Mohave Valley and Bullhead City though.)
Lake Havasu City has a different kind of broadband problem. It has great broadband, capable of 1 gigabyte speeds. Except when it doesn’t. This attracted the attention of the Tri-City Council in Mohave County, which asked the provider, Suddenlink, to explain problems, mostly delays, in customer service when the broadband goes down.
Suddenlink has a franchise agreement with Lake Havasu City and customers pay a fee each month as part of their bills. For the city, the revenue compensates for cable and other infrastructure in rights of way. It also, like it or not, gives city government some ownership of the problems.
Suddenlink was not long ago bought by Altice, a larger company. Not so many years ago, it was Suddenlink doing the buying, taking over from long-time provider Cablevision.
The successive new owners have inflicted countless improvements on local customers, mostly with promises of higher and higher internet speeds. Those sound great, and are great, until the aging wiring can’t handle it anymore.
Each successive owner has dealt with a key problem of old cable and switching in the city. It’s like a fire truck pumping loads of water through old hoses that spring leaks. Except the tentacles of miles of wiring are harder to fix. The city had a chance years ago to install new fiber optic cable in streets at a reasonable price when it built the city-wide sewer system. Costs were already spiraling and the cable company didn’t offer to pay, to that idea was tossed.
City government shouldn’t be in the broadband internet business, but as the franchisor for the main broadband internet provider, it has the opportunity to lend support for grant applications.
In fact, the city should insist on it. A Suddenlink vice president told the Tri-City Council the company continues to invest in infrastructure but anyone can see those investments have limits based on potential revenue. Tapping into grants, especially state grants, would offer a good change to once and for all replace miles of dessicated, sun-beat, old, rodent-eaten cable with modern insulated and weather-protected wiring.
— Today’s News-Herald
